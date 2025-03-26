Astros reveal Hooks' roster for 2025 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros Player Development Department announced the Hooks initial 28-man roster on Tuesday, 15 pitchers and 13 position players. The list features 20 returners for the start of Corpus Christi's 20th Anniversary Season led by first-year Hooks manager Ricky Rivera.

The Hooks start the season with a spring training exhibition game on April 2 at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field against Texas A&M-Kingsville. Fans can purchase tickets here. Corpus Christi begins the 2025 official season with a road trip to Frisco April 4-6. Then back home against the Missions Tuesday, April 8 for a six-game series.

Along with Opening Night T-Shirts by Mike Shaw Automotive, Opening Week includes Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Rings from Whataburger and Bud Light Friday Fireworks on April 11, Hooks 20th Anniversary Jerseys by CITGO on April 12, and Hooks Umbrellas from City of Corpus Christi Gas Department on April 13. click here for the full promotions calendar.

Pascanel Ferraras is among the returning infielders. He led Astros minor leagures with 6 triples last season. Ferraras is no stranger to the deep ball, hitting a homer in his Double-A debut on May 7, 2024.

Outfielder Colin Barber is back with Corpus Christi for the third season in-a-row. Over his career with the Hooks, Barber has tallied 45 extra-base hits in 149 games. Logan Cerny debuted with Corpus Christi last season, but he spent the majority of that season in Asheville where he hit 14 home runs.

The Hooks pitching staff will have a few top-10 rated pitchers in the Astros farm system, according to MLB.com. Ethan Pecko, Jose Fleury, James Hicks and Jackson Nezuh.

Corpus Christi Hooks Initial 28-Man Roster

Pitchers

Anderson Bido

Trey Dombroski

Jose Fleury

Tyler Guilfoil

James Hicks

Michael Knorr

Joey Mancini

Jackson Nezuh

Ethan Pecko

Luis Angel Rodriguez*(Lefty)

Wilmy Sanchez

Alimber Santa

Alex Santos II

Nic Swanson

Alejandro Torres

Catchers

John Garcia

Bryan Lavastida

Miguel Palma

Ryan Wrobleski

Infielders

Luis Castro

Austin Deming

Luis Encarnacion

Pascanel Ferreras

Ryan Johnson

Anthony Sherwin*(Lefty)