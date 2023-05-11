Watch Now
Arlington Heights Christian School junior wins second golf state championship

Posted at 8:46 PM, May 10, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arlington Heights Christian School's Andrew Hill won his second TAIAO (Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations) golf state championship this spring.

"It means a lot. It really publicizes the school more and gets our name out there in Corpus and the Coastal Bend area," Hill said. "It took a lot of practice. A lot of hours on the course. A lot of hours practicing with my friends, by myself and lessons with my coach."

The junior golfer shot a 70 and 69 for a two day total of 139 at the challenging Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose, TX. The second place finisher was 14 shots back from Hill.

