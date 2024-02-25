Watch Now
Area scores for Coastal Bend high school boys basketball 2024

Sinton defeats Tuloso-Midway 78-67 in UIL 4A Area playoffs
Sinton junior Jacoby James reaches 1,000 career points
Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 13:31:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second round of high school boys basketball playoff tipped off in UIL. We've got highlights from Sinton vs. Tuloso-Midway and Falfurrias vs. Santa Rosa.

UIL AREA BOYS SCORES
5A
McAllen 56, CC Veterans Memorial 77 (Up next: McAllen Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m., location TBA)
Miller 50, McAllen Memorial 66

4A
(HIGHLIGHTS) Tuloso-Midway 67, Sinton 78 (Up next: Somerset on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in George West)
Bishop 90, Carrizo Springs 68 (Up next: Floresville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.)

Sinton defeats Tuloso-Midway 78-67 in UIL 4A Area playoffs

3A
(HIGHLIGHTS) Falfurrias. 63, Santa Rosa 52 (Up next: London on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at H.M. King)
IDEA Edinburg College 55, London 74 (Up next: Falfurrias on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at H.M. King)
IDEA Spors Park 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 63 (Up next: Goliad on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at CC Carroll)

Falfurrias tops Santa Rosa 63-52 in UIL 3A Area playoffs

2A
Port Aransas 30, Lee Academy of Science 31
Goldthwaite 55, Skidmore-Tynan 51

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

