Area scores for Coastal Bend high school boys basketball 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second round of high school boys basketball playoff tipped off in UIL. We've got highlights from Sinton vs. Tuloso-Midway and Falfurrias vs. Santa Rosa.

UIL AREA BOYS SCORES

5A

McAllen 56, CC Veterans Memorial 77 (Up next: McAllen Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m., location TBA)

Miller 50, McAllen Memorial 66

4A

(HIGHLIGHTS) Tuloso-Midway 67, Sinton 78 (Up next: Somerset on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in George West)

Bishop 90, Carrizo Springs 68 (Up next: Floresville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.)

3A

(HIGHLIGHTS) Falfurrias. 63, Santa Rosa 52 (Up next: London on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at H.M. King)

IDEA Edinburg College 55, London 74 (Up next: Falfurrias on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at H.M. King)

IDEA Spors Park 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 63 (Up next: Goliad on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at CC Carroll)

2A

Port Aransas 30, Lee Academy of Science 31

Goldthwaite 55, Skidmore-Tynan 51