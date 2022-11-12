Area playoff high school football schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Round two of the high school football playoffs is set. We started with 25 teams and are down to 13. Here's the Coastal Bend schedule for Area. We will continue to update as more teams send in their game time and location.

5A-DI

Edinburg Vela vs. Veterans Memorial

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo vs. Miller

5A-DII

Flour Bluff vs. Lockhart

Gregory-Portland vs. Alamo Heights

4A-DI

Friday Calallen vs. Davenport at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

4A-DII

Friday at 7:30 p.m. Wimberley vs. Orange Grove in Southwest Legacy Stadium, Van Ormy, TX

Sinton vs. Lago Vista

Bishop/West Oso vs. Navarro

3A-DI

London vs. Blanco

3A-DII

Hebbronville vs. Brazos

Rogers vs. Taft