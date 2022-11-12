Area playoff high school football schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Round two of the high school football playoffs is set. We started with 25 teams and are down to 13. Here's the Coastal Bend schedule for Area. We will continue to update as more teams send in their game time and location.
5A-DI
Edinburg Vela vs. Veterans Memorial
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo vs. Miller
5A-DII
Flour Bluff vs. Lockhart
Gregory-Portland vs. Alamo Heights
4A-DI
Friday Calallen vs. Davenport at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
4A-DII
Friday at 7:30 p.m. Wimberley vs. Orange Grove in Southwest Legacy Stadium, Van Ormy, TX
Sinton vs. Lago Vista
Bishop/West Oso vs. Navarro
3A-DI
London vs. Blanco
3A-DII
Hebbronville vs. Brazos
Rogers vs. Taft
2A-DI
Thursday at 7 p.m. Refugio vs. Holland at San Antonio Heroes Stadium
Thursday Three Rivers vs. Flatonia