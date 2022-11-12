Watch Now
Area playoff high school football schedule

Posted at 11:01 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 00:03:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Round two of the high school football playoffs is set. We started with 25 teams and are down to 13. Here's the Coastal Bend schedule for Area. We will continue to update as more teams send in their game time and location.

5A-DI
Edinburg Vela vs. Veterans Memorial
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo vs. Miller

5A-DII
Flour Bluff vs. Lockhart
Gregory-Portland vs. Alamo Heights

4A-DI
Friday Calallen vs. Davenport at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

4A-DII
Friday at 7:30 p.m. Wimberley vs. Orange Grove in Southwest Legacy Stadium, Van Ormy, TX
Sinton vs. Lago Vista
Bishop/West Oso vs. Navarro

3A-DI
London vs. Blanco

3A-DII
Hebbronville vs. Brazos
Rogers vs. Taft

2A-DI
Thursday at 7 p.m. Refugio vs. Holland at San Antonio Heroes Stadium
Thursday Three Rivers vs. Flatonia

