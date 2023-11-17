Annapolis Christian Warriors ready for battle, chasing fourth State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Annapolis Christian Academy is gearing up for their biggest test of the season. A State Championship appearance in the Texas Christian Athletic League 6-Man football. The school celebrated their achievement with a state sendoff before the big game Friday.

"I mean last year we had a chance, but it slipped away like that," Chuck Brushe, Annapolis Christian Academy junior quarterback and linebacker, said. "This year we really get a chance for greatness. It's a really big opportunity we have and we're very excited."

The Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors are on roll as they gear up for the state championship, having outscored they're two playoff opponents 104-32.

"Our defense has been on point the past few games," Brushe said. "We've had some people step up like this guy right here (Oren Prime). This guy is flipping dudes all the time. I mean we have everything we need to win."

"When you have runners like Cesar (Morales), me and even Oren running the ball it's dangerous having speed and aggressiveness on the line," Jacob Segundo, Annapolis Christian Academy junior running back and linebacker, said.

The Warriors only lost two games this season, including a very close 37-30 matchup against their state opponent Sunnybrook Christian that ended on a Hail Mary pass with a minute left to play.

"I mean we learned a lot from that loss, and since then we've played a couple of games so this team has really grown," Segundo said. "I believe we can beat them."

Annapolis Christian Academy knows what it takes to win state, having won in 2004, 2009 and two years ago in 2021.

"Coming back this year to get that feeling and to get that hype, especially with such a competitive school it's exciting," Segundo said. "I appreciate all of the students coming out and just supporting the football team because this year is a big deal for all of us."

Good luck to the Warriors in the TCAL 6-Man state championship. Annapolis Christian and Sunnybrook Christian kickoff on Friday at 3 p.m. at Rice University.