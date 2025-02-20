Annapolis Christian basketball ready to rebound in TCAL State tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annapolis Christian Academy boys and girls basketball teams are going back to the Texas Christian Athletic League 2A State tournament in San Antonio.

The Annapolis Christian boys basketball team fell in the State Semifinals last season. Now looking to rebound, the Warriors goal is to win their second title in three years. Annapolis Christian Academy has a young roster with six freshmen who played on the junior high team that won their state division last spring.

"We have a really young team. A bunch of freshmen, and I think that has also really inspired us to actually lead them and show them what it's like to be leaders," said Annapolis senior shooting guard Jacob Segundo. "It has really brought the team together."

The boys have won three State Championships for basketball in TCAL 1A, 2019, 2020 and 2023.

"The seniors really help us just be hungry for every game, including the state championship," said Annapolis freshman Joaquin Ford. "Jacob Segundo is always tough on defense, so those seniors coming in telling us to be tough and not be scared playing against 6A and 5A schools just really helped."

The Annapolis Christian Academy girls team also lost in the State Semifinals last year. Familiar with the state tournament, these seniors have the chance to win their first championship. A feat that has not been reached in four years. Senior guard Hannah Hoffman was not able to help last season due to an injury, so the Warriors roster is stronger for State. The girls won the TCAL 1A State Championship in 2021 and 2017.

"We got maybe 2 or 3 good, solid 3-point shooters," said Hoffman. "As long as we are very fast. I believe that we are the fastest team in TCAL. We run everything off speed."

The TCAL State Tournament starts on Thursday for the boys at 8:30 a.m. and the girls at 10 a.m. in San Antonio at Mission Concepion. The junior high boys start Friday at 10 a.m. at Sunnybrook Christian Academy. The junior high is looking to defend their title.

