Annapolis Christian Academy wins TCAL 6-man football division 1 state championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors won their fourth Texas Christian Athletic League football state championship in program history (2004, 2009, 2021 and 2024) after defeating New Braunfels Thunder 61-12.

"We've been called the greatest Annapolis football team ever," Chuck Brushe, Annapolis Christian Academy senior quarterback and linebacker, said. "It's an honor. To win it as a senior, I mean we had to. We had so many seniors on this team who've been playing for so long. I mean we're a veteran squad here and we knew we were going to take it home."

The Warriors ended the season with a 10-0 record, taking home the TCAL Division 1 6-man championship. Every victory was won by 45 or more points. The five seniors' last title was freshman year. An impressive feat considering they went undefeated in eighth grade, but did not win a single game in sixth and seventh grade.

"The hard work that it took just to win one game it really kind of showed them what it took and what it's going to take to be champions," Dr. Andres Garcia, Annapolis Christian Academy football head coach, said. "Kind of revolutionized practice here. We went faster in practice."

In 6-man there are a few rule differences like playing on an 80 yard field, needing 15 yards to earn and first down and having fewer players on the field. Speed plays a major factor. If a player misses a tackle it's a touchdown. A missed block becomes a sack. No matter the mistake the coaches told their players do not be afraid. Fear Only God, which is written on their banner.

"We knew that nobody was going to be able to stop us," Jacob Segundo, Annapolis Christian Academy senior running back and linebacker, said. "We didn't fear anybody. Every single day we always close out in prayer. We always fear God."

The Warriors' led by head coach Garcia are assisted by offensive coordinator Javier Garcia and defensive coordinator Carlos Bazan.

"At the end of the day they (the players) give Glory to God in it," Garcia said. "Win or lose they were better men because of this football team."

Annapolis Christian Academy sports found a lot of success in the fall. The volleyball team won the TCAL 2A state championship for the third season in-a-row.