CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Angels are moving on to the second round of the TAPPS 4A district 3 tournament after defeating St. John Paul II 54-26. Emma Romanczyk led the Angels with 16 points followed by McKenna Lutz with 15.

Up next, the Angels play the winner of Brentwood and Hill Country. The Centurions will play the loser of the matchup in the double-elimination tournament bracket.