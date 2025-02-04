Angels swimming aims high going into 2025 TAPPS Division III state meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy swimming is going back to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) state meet. Last year the boy's team finished fourth overall in Division III. Now the Angels are aiming higher.

"We did well, but we know we could have gone harder," IWA junior Morgan Calk said. "This year we know what we're coming for."

Last year as a sophomore Calk finished fourth in the 100 back in 56.31 seconds and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:05.78. This year Calk's fastest 100 back time is 54.4 seconds, earning the top seed going into State and chasing what is believed to be IWA's first-ever gold medal.

"Really keying in on the underwaters," Calk said. "I think a lot of the race people don't realize is actually under the water and not on top of the water. When it comes to the backstroke if you can keep most of it underwater, so it's the walls and the dives."

The IWA boys have a great chance to medal in the 400 free relay, entering the meet ranked second.

Valentina Nisimblat is the only girl on the team and is thankful her parents drive her all the way from Alice.

"Everyone is just so driven," Nisimblat said. "Everyone has their own goals and everyone just wants to be better every time we swim and I think we get a lot of that from our coach."

Incarnate Word Academy

Coach Mic Nelson leads the Angels swim team for her 14 season. Their last State team plaque, prior to last year, was a third place finish in 2020.

"I think because a lot of them came up through my lower programs and have worked together since they've been here they just gel better as a team than some of the others have," Nelson said.

Nisimblat used to compete in the 50 free, but she decided to dive into a new challenge the 500 free which has bettered her odds.

"I finished fourth when I was a sophomore by 0.01 of a second, so I'm definitely coming back for more," Nisimblat said. "I really just want to have a good swim and end my swimming career on the best note possible. I'm really excited and I'm looking forward to it."

The Incarnate Word Academy swim team will compete in the TAPPS Division III state championship on Monday, Feb. 10 at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio. We wish the Angels the best of luck.

