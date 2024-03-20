Almaraz hits 2 home runs in Calallen's 13-3 district victory over Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen senior Alaunah Almaraz hit 2 home runs, including a run rule walk off, in Calallen's 13-3 UIL district 31-4A victory over Bishop on Tuesday.

Almaraz led the Lady Cats at the plate going 3-for-3, scoring 2 runs and bringing home 7 RBI. On the mound, Calallen's Bianca Gonzalez earned the win giving up 5 hits and 3 runs over 3.1 innings. Jordyn Thibodeaux collected the save as well as hitting a 2-run homer.

Calallen's defense also held their own turning a double-play.

The Lady Cats will take a nearby road trip to Tuloso-Midway on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.