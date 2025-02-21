Alice Unified basketball ends inaugural season at Regional Semifinals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice's Unified basketball team fell short 37-33 in the UIL Regional Semifinals to Brownsville Hanna on Thursday, Feb. 20. Alice Unified ended its inaugural season with a (3-1) record and Area Championship.

Unified Champion Schools® is a unique Special Olympics program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education to promote inclusion and acceptance among students with and without intellectual disabilities.

"I joined as soon as they asked me and the best part is seeing them smile because it really makes me happy," Alice Unified partner Krista Garza said.

Larissa Liska

Unified athlete Michael Griggs loved playing and practicing with his new teammates all season.

"Making shots with the team," Griggs said. "Go Coyotes!"

Larissa Liska

Judson held off Hanna in the Regional Final 50-40. The Rockets are one of three teams advancing to the State Tournament in San Antonio.