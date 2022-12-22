Alice quarterback Cutter Stewart signs commitment to Houston Christian University

ALICE, TX — The Alice Coyotes and a few Orange Grove Bulldogs honored senior quarterback Cutter Stewart who will join Houston Christian University's roster.

"Not only am I getting to continue at a DI level, but it's also the private school. It's a very prestigious school," Stewart said.

Stewart played three seasons at Orange Grove before finishing his career in Alice. During his senior year, he broke the Alice single-season passing records with 2,890 yards and 39 touchdowns.

He is now among legendary quarterbacks, like NFL's Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray. Stewart passed for a total of 11,003 yards and 117 touchdowns while completing 830 of 1,420 pass attempts in a total of four years. That makes Stewart 17th all-time in passing yards, 15th all-time in touchdowns, 7th all-time in completions and 5th all-time in attempts.

The HCU Huskies showed interest in Stewart early on, but he also liked how HCU would help him grow in his faith.

"You know, I get to continue my faith with Lord Jesus Christ," Stewart said. "I get to continue to pray and learn about the Gospel and Houston is giving me that opportunity with the church school, private school. It's an awesome education. You know, also the DI football, so I mean it's everything I could ever ask for."

Stewart will graduate early from Alice and start his college learning at HCU January 17, 2023.

COLLEGE: Houston Christian University

DEGREE: Kinesiology

HEIGHT: 6'

POSITION: Quarterback

40-YARD DASH: 4.7 Seconds