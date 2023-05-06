Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway win UIL 4A Area softball playoffs

Three high school softball teams in UIL 4A are moving on to the regional quarterfinals, Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway.

Alice shutout Devine in game two 8-0. Pitcher Ava Hernandez threw a complete game shutout while only allowing 2 hits and striking out 12 batters and walking 1.

Gabriella Chapa led the Lady Coyotes by driving in 4 runs going 2-for-3 at the plate. Chapa hit a 3-run homer in the third inning and a home run in the fourth frame. Hernandez also hit a dinger in the fourth inning.

Tuloso-Midway held of Floresville in game two 6-4. The Cherokess trailed 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning when Clarissa Valdez singled on a 2-1 count to score 2 runs. Valdez was credited with the victory on the mound. She pitched 7 innings only allowing 4 runs on 6 hits.

Calallen cruised past Sinton 11-1 in game two thanks to 7 runs batted in from freshman Audryna Almaraz. She drove in a sac-fly in the first inning, a grand slam in the third and a double in the fourth. The Lady Cats totaled 9 hits on the day.

Ryanna Rodela earned the win on thee bump. The hurlder lasted 5 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 5 batters.

Calallen will face district rivals, Tuloso-Midway in the UIL 4A regional quarterfinals.