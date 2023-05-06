Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway win UIL 4A Area softball playoffs

Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway win UIL 4A Area softball playoffs
Alice defeats Devine in Area playoffs
Posted at 12:24 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 01:27:27-04

Three high school softball teams in UIL 4A are moving on to the regional quarterfinals, Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway.

Alice shutout Devine in game two 8-0. Pitcher Ava Hernandez threw a complete game shutout while only allowing 2 hits and striking out 12 batters and walking 1.

Gabriella Chapa led the Lady Coyotes by driving in 4 runs going 2-for-3 at the plate. Chapa hit a 3-run homer in the third inning and a home run in the fourth frame. Hernandez also hit a dinger in the fourth inning.

Tuloso-Midway held of Floresville in game two 6-4. The Cherokess trailed 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning when Clarissa Valdez singled on a 2-1 count to score 2 runs. Valdez was credited with the victory on the mound. She pitched 7 innings only allowing 4 runs on 6 hits.

Calallen cruised past Sinton 11-1 in game two thanks to 7 runs batted in from freshman Audryna Almaraz. She drove in a sac-fly in the first inning, a grand slam in the third and a double in the fourth. The Lady Cats totaled 9 hits on the day.

Ryanna Rodela earned the win on thee bump. The hurlder lasted 5 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 5 batters.

Calallen will face district rivals, Tuloso-Midway in the UIL 4A regional quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History