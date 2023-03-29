Alaniz earns 200th career win as Sinton baseball coach

Since Adrian Alaniz returned home in 2016 to take over the 4A No. 1 Sinton baseball program, the Pirates alum has earned his 200th career win in his eighth season. The milestone was reached after defeating Orange Grove 13-0 on Tuesday.

"Reaching my 200th win here as the head coach of this program means the world to me. Doing this in my hometown, I am very proud and humbled to be in the position that I am but I couldn’t have done it all by myself. My younger brother (Andres - my assistant coach) deserves a lot of recognition in this just as much as I do," Alaniz said. "He’s been with me from the beginning & I want to thank him for all that he has down for me and this program. Any head coach knows he can’t do this all by himself."

Last season in 2022, Alaniz and the Pirates won the UIL 4A state championship at the University of Texas at Austin by defeating Argyle 9-0.

"Anyone can see the product of kids we continue to put out each and every year," Alaniz said. "This is what makes this a special place to play the game of baseball."

Alaniz (200-47-5) graduated from Sinton in 2003, ending his career with a 48-1 record on the mound, including 44 straight wins at one point. He led the Pirates to a state title his junior year in 2002, winning 5-0 over Forney.

The right-handed pitcher played for the Texas Longhorns in college (2005-07), helping lead Texas to the 2005 National Championship as a true freshman, making two starts in Omaha and going 2-0, including a win over Florida in the Championship series. Alaniz made 49 career starts in his three-year career and posted 27 wins with a 3.11 ERA.

Alaniz later played Minor League Baseball from (2007-11) before coming back to Sinton in fall 2011.

Sinton's shutout victory over Orange Grove finished with Braeden Brown earning the win on the mound. He allowed 0 runs over 5 innings, striking out 9 and walking 1 batter.

The Pirates scored 5 runs in the third inning and LSU signee Blake Mitchell hit a 3-run homer.