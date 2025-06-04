Watch Now
Akins and Kieschnick inducted into Coastal Bend Sports Hall of Fame; Athletes honored

Brooks Kieschnick
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual Corpus Christi Sports Commissions' Coastal Bend Hall of Fame and Awards Show highlighted some of the top athletes, teams and coaches from this past season.

"You know doing the College World Series twice I had a lot of ups and a lot of down, but getting to go to Omaha twice was great. Especially in the legendary Rosenblatt Stadium," said Hall of Fame 2025 inductee Brooks Kieschnick. "In the Big Leagues everyday is your best day, and don't take it for granted because it's going to be gone just like that."

Coastal Bend Sports Hall of Fame 2025
Ray Akins - Former Gregory-Portland Football Head Coach

Brooks Kieschnick - Carroll and UTexas grad, 2-time College Baseball Player of the Year, MLB pitcher and outfielder

Coastal Bend Sports Awards Show 2025
Girls Cross Country
Elaina Lucido – Carroll

Boys Cross Country
Joey Barrera – San Diego

Volleyball
Maggie Croft – Flour Bluff

Football
Jayden Paluseo – Flour Bluff

Girls Wrestling
Genevieve Bellino – Carroll

Boys Wrestling
Isaiah Deleon – CC King

Girls Swimming & Diving
Naomi Low – Calallen

Boys Swimming & Diving
Jonah Shelton – London

Girls Basketball
Milauni Williams – West Oso

Boys Basketball
Billy White III – Veterans Memorial

Girls Powerlifting
Leaya Alaniz – Robstown

Boys Powerlifting
Cayetano Vidaurri – Beeville

Girls Soccer
Makenzie Ivie – Gregory Portland

Boys Soccer
Efehan van Niekerk – London

Girls Golf
Hannah Creekmore – Rockport Fulton

Boys Golf
Broc Talamantez – Gregory Portland

Girls Tennis
Kailey Albrecht – London

Boys Tennis
Kameron Fernandez – IWA

Girls Track & Field
JB Kazanjian – HM King

Boys Track & Field
Jasiah Rivera – HM King

Softball
Parker Malone – Veterans Memorial

Baseball
Chase Lynch – Calallen

Community Awards
HS Female Student-Athlete of the Year
Brooke Castillo – Alice

HS Male Student - Athlete of the Year
Trevor Long – Miller

Coastal Bend Athlete of the Year
Kyndal Payne – Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi Volleyball

Coach of the Year
Kara Wallace – Flour Bluff

Athlete with Heart
Abbey Sachanowicz – IWA

Rising Star
Reese Atwood – The University of Texas/Tuloso-Midway

Team of the Year
Flour Bluff Lady Hornets Volleyball

Moment of the Year
Christian Smith – Johnson – TAMUCC Baseball - TAMUCC Baseball Catch-of-the-Year

Sports Event of the Year
Express Beach Soccer Fest

Comeback Story of the Year
Kaitlyn Garcia – Rockport-Fulton

