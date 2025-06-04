Akins and Kieschnick inducted into Coastal Bend Sports Hall of Fame; Athletes honored

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual Corpus Christi Sports Commissions' Coastal Bend Hall of Fame and Awards Show highlighted some of the top athletes, teams and coaches from this past season.

"You know doing the College World Series twice I had a lot of ups and a lot of down, but getting to go to Omaha twice was great. Especially in the legendary Rosenblatt Stadium," said Hall of Fame 2025 inductee Brooks Kieschnick. "In the Big Leagues everyday is your best day, and don't take it for granted because it's going to be gone just like that."

Coastal Bend Sports Hall of Fame 2025

Ray Akins - Former Gregory-Portland Football Head Coach

Brooks Kieschnick - Carroll and UTexas grad, 2-time College Baseball Player of the Year, MLB pitcher and outfielder

Coastal Bend Sports Awards Show 2025

Girls Cross Country

Elaina Lucido – Carroll

Boys Cross Country

Joey Barrera – San Diego

Volleyball

Maggie Croft – Flour Bluff

Football

Jayden Paluseo – Flour Bluff

Girls Wrestling

Genevieve Bellino – Carroll

Boys Wrestling

Isaiah Deleon – CC King

Girls Swimming & Diving

Naomi Low – Calallen

Boys Swimming & Diving

Jonah Shelton – London

Girls Basketball

Milauni Williams – West Oso

Boys Basketball

Billy White III – Veterans Memorial

Girls Powerlifting

Leaya Alaniz – Robstown

Boys Powerlifting

Cayetano Vidaurri – Beeville

Girls Soccer

Makenzie Ivie – Gregory Portland

Boys Soccer

Efehan van Niekerk – London

Girls Golf

Hannah Creekmore – Rockport Fulton

Boys Golf

Broc Talamantez – Gregory Portland

Girls Tennis

Kailey Albrecht – London

Boys Tennis

Kameron Fernandez – IWA

Girls Track & Field

JB Kazanjian – HM King

Boys Track & Field

Jasiah Rivera – HM King

Softball

Parker Malone – Veterans Memorial

Baseball

Chase Lynch – Calallen

Community Awards

HS Female Student-Athlete of the Year

Brooke Castillo – Alice

HS Male Student - Athlete of the Year

Trevor Long – Miller

Coastal Bend Athlete of the Year

Kyndal Payne – Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi Volleyball

Coach of the Year

Kara Wallace – Flour Bluff

Athlete with Heart

Abbey Sachanowicz – IWA

Rising Star

Reese Atwood – The University of Texas/Tuloso-Midway

Team of the Year

Flour Bluff Lady Hornets Volleyball

Moment of the Year

Christian Smith – Johnson – TAMUCC Baseball - TAMUCC Baseball Catch-of-the-Year

Sports Event of the Year

Express Beach Soccer Fest

Comeback Story of the Year

Kaitlyn Garcia – Rockport-Fulton