Akins and Kieschnick inducted into Coastal Bend Sports Hall of Fame; Athletes honored

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual Corpus Christi Sports Commissions' Coastal Bend Hall of Fame and Awards Show highlighted some of the top athletes, teams and coaches from this past season.
"You know doing the College World Series twice I had a lot of ups and a lot of down, but getting to go to Omaha twice was great. Especially in the legendary Rosenblatt Stadium," said Hall of Fame 2025 inductee Brooks Kieschnick. "In the Big Leagues everyday is your best day, and don't take it for granted because it's going to be gone just like that."
Coastal Bend Sports Hall of Fame 2025
Ray Akins - Former Gregory-Portland Football Head Coach
Brooks Kieschnick - Carroll and UTexas grad, 2-time College Baseball Player of the Year, MLB pitcher and outfielder
Coastal Bend Sports Awards Show 2025
Girls Cross Country
Elaina Lucido – Carroll
Boys Cross Country
Joey Barrera – San Diego
Volleyball
Maggie Croft – Flour Bluff
Football
Jayden Paluseo – Flour Bluff
Girls Wrestling
Genevieve Bellino – Carroll
Boys Wrestling
Isaiah Deleon – CC King
Girls Swimming & Diving
Naomi Low – Calallen
Boys Swimming & Diving
Jonah Shelton – London
Girls Basketball
Milauni Williams – West Oso
Boys Basketball
Billy White III – Veterans Memorial
Girls Powerlifting
Leaya Alaniz – Robstown
Boys Powerlifting
Cayetano Vidaurri – Beeville
Girls Soccer
Makenzie Ivie – Gregory Portland
Boys Soccer
Efehan van Niekerk – London
Girls Golf
Hannah Creekmore – Rockport Fulton
Boys Golf
Broc Talamantez – Gregory Portland
Girls Tennis
Kailey Albrecht – London
Boys Tennis
Kameron Fernandez – IWA
Girls Track & Field
JB Kazanjian – HM King
Boys Track & Field
Jasiah Rivera – HM King
Softball
Parker Malone – Veterans Memorial
Baseball
Chase Lynch – Calallen
Community Awards
HS Female Student-Athlete of the Year
Brooke Castillo – Alice
HS Male Student - Athlete of the Year
Trevor Long – Miller
Coastal Bend Athlete of the Year
Kyndal Payne – Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi Volleyball
Coach of the Year
Kara Wallace – Flour Bluff
Athlete with Heart
Abbey Sachanowicz – IWA
Rising Star
Reese Atwood – The University of Texas/Tuloso-Midway
Team of the Year
Flour Bluff Lady Hornets Volleyball
Moment of the Year
Christian Smith – Johnson – TAMUCC Baseball - TAMUCC Baseball Catch-of-the-Year
Sports Event of the Year
Express Beach Soccer Fest
Comeback Story of the Year
Kaitlyn Garcia – Rockport-Fulton