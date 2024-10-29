Agua Dulce's Benny Espinoza named Game Changer in week 9 of 2024

AGUA DULCE, Texas — The Agua Dulce Longhorns (8-0) are off to one of their hottest starts since 2019 when the program won their first nine games of the season. The Longhorns just defeated Woodsboro 59-14 in a UIL 2A-DII District 16 matchup. Junior slot receiver and cornerback Benny Espinoza made big plays on offense and defense, which is why he has been named our Game Changer of the Week.

"Our defense everyone is smart out there," Espinoza said. "Everyone knows what they're doing at all times. Whenever there is a fumble, the ball is loose or the ball is in the air we all get excited when they turn the ball over."

Espinoza made some big plays against Woodsboro. He totaled 2 tackles and added a pick six interception. On offense he was just as impressive, catching 5 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. In 8 games played he leads the team with 577 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

"I have great confidence in him," Lane Ranly, Agua Dulce 6-foot-5 junior quarterback, said. "We have such a team chemistry going on. We practice a lot separately away from the team. I just know he can get there and I can put it there for him."

Ranly has been throwing passes to Espinoza since seventh grade. That kind of connection leads to elite catches for big gains like the two did on Friday night.

"I look and he saw me," Espinoza said. "I kind of like did a little motion, so he threw it. I lost it for a second, but then I put my head back down and I just caught it. I was just feeling the moment and I hit that celebration."

Espinoza keeps things fresh on the field. He does not do the same celebration every time.

"Me and No. 6 we always have a handshake," Espinoza said. "I'll always have a dance in my head, especially when it was that big of a play. I heard the crowd and I was like I got to hit it."

The junior also found the endzone for 1 rushing touchdown in the Longhorns victory. Something that they did not experience as much three years ago.

"My freshman year on varsity, I think we went 3-7," Espinoza said. "Then last year we went 8-2 (in the regular season). This year it's just like we've been getting better and better every year. All of our guys have been working hard in the offseason, putting in that work and it's showing right now."

For week 10, Agua Dulce travels to Ben Bolt for a district matchup. The game kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. This rivalry has not been played since 2021. The Agua Dulce vs. Ben Bolt Rivalry began in 1946, and the Longhorns lead the all-time series 32-28.

Last 5 Meetings: Agua Dulce vs. Ben Bolt

2021: Ben Bolt won 46-18

2019: Agua Dulce won 19-14

2018: Agua Dulce won 27-12

2017: Ben Bolt won 34-27

2016: Ben Bolt won 54-22