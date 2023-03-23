Agua Dulce baseball and softball win UIL District 32-2A game over Ben Bolt

AGUA DULCE, Texas — The Agua Dulce baseball and softball programs added another win to the column after defeating Ben Bolt in their UIL District 32-2A matchup on Wednesday at Wyatt Ranches Baseball Park.

The Longhorns baseball team won 13-2 and Mark Sanchez was the winning pitcher, dealing the full 5 innings and dishing out 11 strikeouts. He only allowed 3 hits and 2 runs.

Agua Dulce scored six runs in the third inning. Sanchez, Ethan Calvez, Miguel Lopez and Nemo Jacobo powered the big inning with RBI's. The Longhorns collected 14 total hits against Ben Bolt.

The Lady Horns defeated Ben Bolt 17-7.