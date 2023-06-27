9 Coastal Bend teams ranked in Dave Campbell's Texas Football preseason poll

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine subscribers are starting to received their 2023 copy of the bible. Everything you need to know about returning players and district rankings all in one place. The Coastal Bend has 9 teams ranked in their preseason polls, and here are just a few highlights from this season's magazine.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2023 Preseason Poll

5A-DI: No. 14 Veterans Memorial, No. 21 Miller

5A-DII: No. 14 Gregory-Portland, No. 18 Flour Bluff

4A-DI: No. 7 Calallen

4A-DII: No. 14 Sinton

3A-DII: No. 22 Taft

2A-DI: No. 1 Refugio, No. 17 Three Rivers

Head coach Ben Bitner and Veterans Memorial are returning 4 players on offense and 5 players on defense. Last season the Eagles went (12-3), won the District 14-5A DI championship and fell in the state semifinals.

Miller returns 7 players on offense and 10 of their 11 on defense. The Bucs led by Justen Evans are on a revenge tour for the district hunt. Miller ended their season (10-2) in the area round.

Gregory-Portland returners 7 players on offense and defense under head coach Brent Davis. The Wildcats ended their campaign (8-4) in the area round.

Flour Bluff brings back 6 on offense and 7 on defense. The Hornets under head coach Chris Steinbruck finished (10-4) in the regional finals.

Head coach Steve Campbell and Calallen will showcase nearly a brand new roster with 4 returners on offense and 2 players on defense. Last season, the Wildcats went (13-1), falling in the regional finals.

The Sinton Pirates led by Michael Troutman are bringing back nearly their entire offense, 9 starters, but their defense will reload with 4 returners. Last year, the Pirates finished (8-4) in the area finals.

For the first time in 36 years, the Taft Greyhounds won the district title. Now they return 6 players on offense and 7 on defense. Taft ended the year (10-3) in the regional semifinals.

The Refugio Bobcats are eager to win the state title after falling in the championship game 54-28 to Hawley. Refugio led by Jason Herring ended the year (14-2). Now DCTF projects the Bobcats to win it all with 9 returners on offense and 8 on defense. Refugio starts their 2023 campaign hosting Hitchcock, the No. 7 ranked team in 3A-DI.

Do not count out the Three Rivers Bulldogs who are also in District 15-2A DII alongside Refugio. Three Rivers under head coach Ramon Soliz return 10 players on both sides of the ball. Last year the Bulldogs finished the season (9-3) in the area finals.