7th Whataburger High School Invitational Tennis Tournament serves up matches March 24-25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seventh Whataburger High School Invitational Tennis Tournament started on Friday and continues on Saturday at four Corpus Christi Courts. 230 athletes between 16 schools are participating.

Schools participating in the event are Carroll, CC Winn, Economedes, Edinburg North, King, Kingsville, London, Medina Valley, Miller, Moody, Ray, Sharyland Pioneer, Southwest, TMI Episcopal, Tuloso-Midway, and West Oso. Proceeds from this tournament go towards supporting the Tennis Success program for under-served kids in our community through Tennis Instruction, Education, and Healthy Living programs.

"Tennis success is a program throughout the year that works with at-risk kids offering tennis, education and healthy living programs at our home site at the Tennis Success Community Courts and Center as well as different elementary schools throughout CCISD," Cher-ri Peña, Tennis Success Executive Director, said.

Matches will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday for all divisions at the following sites: HEB Tennis Center (Boys and Girls Singles), Ray HS (Mixed Doubles), Tuloso-Midway HS (Boys Doubles), and Tennis Success Community Courts and Center (also known as the Old Carroll HS) (Girls Doubles). The tournament ends after the last match finishes on Saturday.

For more information on Tennis Success follow the program on their social media.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TennisSuccess

Instagram: @tennissuccess1

Website: www.mytennissuccess.com