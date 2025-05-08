7-time state champion Todd Dodge returns QB & Skills Camp to Coastal Bend June 9-11

PORTLAND, Texas — Seven-time state champion football head coach Todd Dodge is bringing his youth football camp back to the Coastal Bend for the sixth time, offering training for players from 5th grade through high school seniors.

Coach Dodge opens his 34th year of coaching mini camps and summer camps in 2025 with an eye to developing the next generation of championship level quarterbacks and skill position athletes. Campers can expect to be challenged and improve mentally, emotionally and physically - ensuring they are ready to step on the field with an advantage over competition.

The three-day camp will focus on quarterbacks and skill position athletes, taking place June 9-11 at Gregory-Portland's Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. The camp starts at 9 a.m. and runs till 11:30 a.m. each day.

"It's always been about making sure that quarterbacks and wide receivers understand how important it is to spend a lot of time together in the summer. That's why I've always had it as early as possible in the summer, so they can understand and take what they've learned from our camp and go back to their place," Dodge said.

Quarterbacks attending the camp will work on accuracy, learn to read defensive coverages, and develop leadership skills, while receivers, running backs and defensive backs will improve ball skills and route running.

Players interested in attending can register at ToddDodgeFootballCamps.com. Registration is $200. GPISD student athletes receive a $75 discount. Enter GPISD as coupon at checkout. All campers receive a free TDFC T-Shirt included with registration fee. Players are encouraged to bring water bottles, cleats and a hand towel.