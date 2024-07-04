Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

6,578 fans celebrate the Hooks' kickoff to Independence Day 2024

6,578 fans celebrate the Hooks' kickoff to Independence Day 2024
6,578 fans celebrate the Hooks' kickoff to Independence Day 2024
Posted at 12:18 AM, Jul 04, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — 6,578 Hooks baseball fans packed the Whataburger Field stands for the Kickoff to Independence Day celebration July 3. The Hooks fell to the Missions 7-3 in game 3 of their series.

"We come out often and the reason we came out is because it's the Fourth of July weekend," Irma Adame, said. "The fireworks and there are a lot of people out here tonight."

The Astros' top prospect Jacob Melton made a great catch late in the game when the Missions had bases loaded.

The Hooks travel to San Antonio to finish the series July 4-6.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Hurricane Center