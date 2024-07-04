6,578 fans celebrate the Hooks' kickoff to Independence Day 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — 6,578 Hooks baseball fans packed the Whataburger Field stands for the Kickoff to Independence Day celebration July 3. The Hooks fell to the Missions 7-3 in game 3 of their series.

"We come out often and the reason we came out is because it's the Fourth of July weekend," Irma Adame, said. "The fireworks and there are a lot of people out here tonight."

The Astros' top prospect Jacob Melton made a great catch late in the game when the Missions had bases loaded.

The Hooks travel to San Antonio to finish the series July 4-6.