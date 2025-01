CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A No. 1 Veterans Memorial Eagles (26-0) and 3A No. 4 London Pirates (20-5) hang on to their district leads after Tuesday night.

Veterans Memorial defeated Ray 86-55. Junior Sean Mondragon led the Eagles with 14 points. Followed with Joaquin Trevino with 13. Ray's Truman Thompson led the floor with 17 points.

London outscored Taft 63-41.