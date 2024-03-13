4A No. 3 Calallen battles back defeating 6A Laredo United 6-2

CALALLEN, Texas — The Texas High School Baseball 4A No. 3 Calallen Wildcats challenged themselves against 6A Laredo United the week before district, winning 6-2 on Tuesday. However, it took a sixth inning surge that started with senior Tress Vasquez.

"I just wanted to put the ball in play," Vasquez, Calallen left fielder, said. "You know the runners are in scoring position, so I got to do what I got to do."

Down 2-1 going into the sixth Vasquez hit a single that drove in 2 runs to steal the lead 3-2. Two batters later Justin Calderon hit a 2 RBI double. The Wildcats scored 5 runs in the sixth inning.

"We had to get up on the plate, show our aggression and how much we wanted it," Jordan Calderon, Calallen catcher, said. "Bear down and we did the job. We did everything we needed to do and came out with the victory."