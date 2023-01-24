4A defending state champions ready to run it back

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates's experienced leadership returns for another season as the Pirates look to defend their UIL 4A state championship.

"There's a building process involved and just kind of keeping them level-headed and humbled," Adrian Alaniz, Sinton baseball head coach, eighth season, said. "You know let all the No. 1 rankings and national rankings kind of just fizzle around and let us focus on ourselves."

The Pirates bring back seven starters to the roster.

"You know, we still have a very, very strong offense," Kaden McCoy, Sinton senior outfielder, said. "We lost a few guys, but it's going to fill in well with all of the guys coming up."

"We can hit, but definitely on the defensive side is where we are going to need the most work done," Jaquae Stewart, Sinton senior pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, said. "That's what we've been doing and figuring out right now, so that will be pretty exciting to see how far we come."

The Sinton Pirates have a lot of pitching depth. They return four of their five starters including Houston Christian University signee Jaquae Stewart, LSU Tigers signee Blake Mitchell, Sam Houston State signee Braeden Brown and Aidan Moody.

"Losing Wyatt Wiatrek was a huge loss for us, but I feel really good about the guys that we have coming in this upcoming season with that big of a pitching staff," Alaniz said.

"It's the same mentality and mindset we had, so just go out there, fill up the zone and we'll get the same results," Braeden Brown, Sinton senior pitcher, shortstop and third baseman, said.

Senior Blake Mitchell, the nation's No. 1 ranked catcher and a Major League Baseball draft prospect, will also help out with his upper 90's fastball.

"This year I'll probably catch most of the games," Blake Mitchell, Sinton senior catcher, pitcher and shortstop, said. "I'll be the main guy behind the plate. Say if I have to close the game every once in a while then I will probably hop in at shortstop. We've got a lot of versatile guys on the team."

Sinton head coach and Pirates alum Adrian Alaniz has been in this position before, but during his senior year Sinton fell short of defending their title.

"We're going to call it run it back. Last year was unfinished business," Alaniz said. "You know the season is here, and now that we get to talk about it it's a cool time for us."

The Pirates start their season against Robstown at the Sinton Invitational that runs Feb. 23-25.