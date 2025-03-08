3rd annual CBCA Meet of Champions features 17 new record holders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third annual Coastal Bend Coaches Association featured 17 broken records, including six in field events.
Ingleside senior Nathin Edlin shattered the shot put record, throwing 59-feet in the finals. His prelim throw was a school record 60-feet 10.25-inches.
"Strength was a big part," Edlin said. "I really had to get in the weight room and with a lot of help from different coaches I got a lot of different workouts that really benefited me. I love the competition and the intensity that it brings. I just love to be under pressure."
Gregory-Portland's T.J. Schmidt broke a personal record in shot put, finishing second with a throw of 57-feet 3-inches.
Gregory-Portland junior shot put thrower Kaitlyn Kilgore broke the record, throwing 42-feet 3-inches. She threw a personal best 43-feet 6-inches in the prelims.
"We already just passed the halfway point which is crazy to think about," Kilgore said. "I think I'm in a really good spot right now and I'm very happy to keep working and growing on it. I know there's so many technical things I can fix. I think once I get those down who knows what could happen."
Gregory-Portland junior pole vaulter Ryder Harrison nearly tied a personal record, but broke the meet record clearing 15-feet 6-inches. His best is 15-feet 9-inches.
"It was just pretty cool, especially on that grip and pole," Harrison said. "What's helped with me is doing drills. I go out there to pole vault and do drills every day that I can and I just do drills everyday that I can and I just work on my form a lot. I love where I'm at compared to this time last year. I'm way ahead where I was. I'm doing great at this point of the season. I'm excited."
MEET OF CHAMPIONS RECORD HOLDERS, ESTABLISHED IN 2023
Pole Vault (Boys, 2025) - Ryder Harrison (Gregory-Portland) 15' 6" (BROKEN)
Pole Vault (Girls, 2024) - Tristen Grimes (Gregory-Portland) 12'6"
High Jump (Boys, 2024) - Brody Garcia (Veterans Memorial) 6' 6"
High Jump (Girls, 2025) - Elizabeth Smith (Calallen) 5' 4" (BROKEN)
Triple Jump (Boys, 2023) - Armando Rivera (St. John Paul II) 45' 0.25"
Triple Jump (Girls, 2025) - Kiana Lanton (Veterans Memorial) 37' 0.25" (BROKEN)
Long Jump (Boys, 2025) - Roderick Taylor (Miller) 23' (BROKEN)
Long Jump (Girls, 2024) - Trinity Anscombe (Robstown) 19' 0.25"
Shot Put (Boys, 2025) - Nathan Edlin (Ingleside) 59' (BROKEN)
Shot Put (Girls, 2025) - Kaitlyn Kilgore (Gregory-Portland) 42' 3" (BROKEN)
Discus (Boys, 2023) - Eric Edison (Ingleside) 159' 11"
Discus (Girls, 2024) - Hailey Martinez (Robstown) 125' 1"
3200 Meter Run (Girls, 2025) - Elaina Lucido (Carroll) 11:34.53 (BROKEN)
3200 Meter Run (Boys, 2023) - Jackson Lovorn (King) 9:44.11
400 Meter Relay (Girls, 2024) - Veterans Memorial (Leane Valeza, Calissa Ladesma, Kaylee Worthington and Kiana Lanton) 49.158
400 Meter Relay (Boys, 2025) - H.M. Kingsville (Ethan Lerma, Jasiah Rivera, Dante White, Christian Flowers) 43.16 (BROKEN)
800 Meters (Girls, 2023) - Nyomi Garcia (Robstown) 2:15.94
800 Meters (Boys, 2025) - Joey Barrera (San Diego) 2:00.29 (BROKEN)
100 Meter Hurdles (Girls, 2025) - Logann Wood (Rockport-Fulton) 15.05 (BROKEN)
110 Meter Hurdles (Boys, 2025) - Temoc Zamora (Veterans Memorial) 14.47 (BROKEN)
100 Meter Dash (Girls, 2025) - Aubrey Navaro (Calallen) 11.86 (BROKEN)
100 Meter Dash (Boys, 2023) - Enrique Rodriguez (Taft) 10.82
800 Meter Relay (Girls, 2024) - Veterans Memorial (Leane Valeza, Calissa Ladesma, Kaylee Worthington and Kiana Lanton) 1:43.404
800 Meter Relay (Boys, 2025) - H.M. Kingsville (Jasiah Rivera, Dante White, Isaiah Rojas, Christian Flowers) 1:30.90 (BROKEN)
400 Meters (Girls, 2024) - Sakara Wade (Gregory-Portland) 58.974
400 Meters (Boys, 2023) - Enrique Rodriguez (Taft) 49.46
300 Meter Hurdles (Girls, 2025) - Logann Wood (Rockport-Fulton) 45.27 (BROKEN)
300 Meter Hurdles (Boys, 2025) - Temoc Zamora (Veterans Memorial) 39.60 (BROKEN)
200 Meters (Girls, 2025) - Aubrey Navaro (Calallen) 24.45 (BROKEN)
200 Meters (Boys, 2025) - Christian Flowers (H.M. Kingsville) 21.77 (BROKEN)
1600 Meters (Girls, 2023) - Zerah Martinez (Sinton) 5:11.39
1600 Meters (Boys, 2023) - Jackson Lovvorn (King) 4:26.79
1600 Meter Relay (Girls, 2024) - Gregory-Portland (Trinity Savoie, Sakara Wade, Disna Bhakta and Megan Griffith) 4:07.035
1600 Meter Relay (Boys, 2023) - Alice (Hector Gaza, Gavin Ramirez, Trejo Hayden, Trejo Guss) 3:26.50