3rd annual CBCA Meet of Champions features 17 new record holders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third annual Coastal Bend Coaches Association featured 17 broken records, including six in field events.

Ingleside senior Nathin Edlin shattered the shot put record, throwing 59-feet in the finals. His prelim throw was a school record 60-feet 10.25-inches.

"Strength was a big part," Edlin said. "I really had to get in the weight room and with a lot of help from different coaches I got a lot of different workouts that really benefited me. I love the competition and the intensity that it brings. I just love to be under pressure."

Gregory-Portland's T.J. Schmidt broke a personal record in shot put, finishing second with a throw of 57-feet 3-inches.

Ingleside's Nathan Edlin shatters CBCA Meet of Champions shot put record 2025

Gregory-Portland junior shot put thrower Kaitlyn Kilgore broke the record, throwing 42-feet 3-inches. She threw a personal best 43-feet 6-inches in the prelims.

"We already just passed the halfway point which is crazy to think about," Kilgore said. "I think I'm in a really good spot right now and I'm very happy to keep working and growing on it. I know there's so many technical things I can fix. I think once I get those down who knows what could happen."

Kaitlyn Kilgore breaks CBCA Meet of Champions shot put record 2025

Gregory-Portland junior pole vaulter Ryder Harrison nearly tied a personal record, but broke the meet record clearing 15-feet 6-inches. His best is 15-feet 9-inches.

"It was just pretty cool, especially on that grip and pole," Harrison said. "What's helped with me is doing drills. I go out there to pole vault and do drills every day that I can and I just do drills everyday that I can and I just work on my form a lot. I love where I'm at compared to this time last year. I'm way ahead where I was. I'm doing great at this point of the season. I'm excited."

Ryder Harrison breaks CBCA Meet of Champions pole vault record 2025