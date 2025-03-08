Watch Now
3rd annual CBCA Meet of Champions features 17 new record holders

Ingleside's Nathan Edlin shatters CBCA Meet of Champions shot put record 2025
Nathan Edlin, Ingleside shot put
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third annual Coastal Bend Coaches Association featured 17 broken records, including six in field events.

Ingleside senior Nathin Edlin shattered the shot put record, throwing 59-feet in the finals. His prelim throw was a school record 60-feet 10.25-inches.

"Strength was a big part," Edlin said. "I really had to get in the weight room and with a lot of help from different coaches I got a lot of different workouts that really benefited me. I love the competition and the intensity that it brings. I just love to be under pressure."

Gregory-Portland's T.J. Schmidt broke a personal record in shot put, finishing second with a throw of 57-feet 3-inches.

Gregory-Portland junior shot put thrower Kaitlyn Kilgore broke the record, throwing 42-feet 3-inches. She threw a personal best 43-feet 6-inches in the prelims.

"We already just passed the halfway point which is crazy to think about," Kilgore said. "I think I'm in a really good spot right now and I'm very happy to keep working and growing on it. I know there's so many technical things I can fix. I think once I get those down who knows what could happen."

Kaitlyn Kilgore breaks CBCA Meet of Champions shot put record 2025

Gregory-Portland junior pole vaulter Ryder Harrison nearly tied a personal record, but broke the meet record clearing 15-feet 6-inches. His best is 15-feet 9-inches.

"It was just pretty cool, especially on that grip and pole," Harrison said. "What's helped with me is doing drills. I go out there to pole vault and do drills every day that I can and I just do drills everyday that I can and I just work on my form a lot. I love where I'm at compared to this time last year. I'm way ahead where I was. I'm doing great at this point of the season. I'm excited."

Ryder Harrison breaks CBCA Meet of Champions pole vault record 2025

MEET OF CHAMPIONS RECORD HOLDERS, ESTABLISHED IN 2023
Pole Vault (Boys, 2025) - Ryder Harrison (Gregory-Portland) 15' 6" (BROKEN)
Pole Vault (Girls, 2024) - Tristen Grimes (Gregory-Portland) 12'6"
High Jump (Boys, 2024) - Brody Garcia (Veterans Memorial) 6' 6"
High Jump (Girls, 2025) - Elizabeth Smith (Calallen) 5' 4" (BROKEN)
Triple Jump (Boys, 2023) - Armando Rivera (St. John Paul II) 45' 0.25"
Triple Jump (Girls, 2025) - Kiana Lanton (Veterans Memorial) 37' 0.25" (BROKEN)
Long Jump (Boys, 2025) - Roderick Taylor (Miller) 23' (BROKEN)
Long Jump (Girls, 2024) - Trinity Anscombe (Robstown) 19' 0.25"
Shot Put (Boys, 2025) - Nathan Edlin (Ingleside) 59' (BROKEN)
Shot Put (Girls, 2025) - Kaitlyn Kilgore (Gregory-Portland) 42' 3" (BROKEN)
Discus (Boys, 2023) - Eric Edison (Ingleside) 159' 11"
Discus (Girls, 2024) - Hailey Martinez (Robstown) 125' 1"
3200 Meter Run (Girls, 2025) - Elaina Lucido (Carroll) 11:34.53 (BROKEN)
3200 Meter Run (Boys, 2023) - Jackson Lovorn (King) 9:44.11
400 Meter Relay (Girls, 2024) - Veterans Memorial (Leane Valeza, Calissa Ladesma, Kaylee Worthington and Kiana Lanton) 49.158
400 Meter Relay (Boys, 2025) - H.M. Kingsville (Ethan Lerma, Jasiah Rivera, Dante White, Christian Flowers) 43.16 (BROKEN)
800 Meters (Girls, 2023) - Nyomi Garcia (Robstown) 2:15.94
800 Meters (Boys, 2025) - Joey Barrera (San Diego) 2:00.29 (BROKEN)
100 Meter Hurdles (Girls, 2025) - Logann Wood (Rockport-Fulton) 15.05 (BROKEN)
110 Meter Hurdles (Boys, 2025) - Temoc Zamora (Veterans Memorial) 14.47 (BROKEN)
100 Meter Dash (Girls, 2025) - Aubrey Navaro (Calallen) 11.86 (BROKEN)
100 Meter Dash (Boys, 2023) - Enrique Rodriguez (Taft) 10.82
800 Meter Relay (Girls, 2024) - Veterans Memorial (Leane Valeza, Calissa Ladesma, Kaylee Worthington and Kiana Lanton) 1:43.404
800 Meter Relay (Boys, 2025) - H.M. Kingsville (Jasiah Rivera, Dante White, Isaiah Rojas, Christian Flowers) 1:30.90 (BROKEN)
400 Meters (Girls, 2024) - Sakara Wade (Gregory-Portland) 58.974
400 Meters (Boys, 2023) - Enrique Rodriguez (Taft) 49.46
300 Meter Hurdles (Girls, 2025) - Logann Wood (Rockport-Fulton) 45.27 (BROKEN)
300 Meter Hurdles (Boys, 2025) - Temoc Zamora (Veterans Memorial) 39.60 (BROKEN)
200 Meters (Girls, 2025) - Aubrey Navaro (Calallen) 24.45 (BROKEN)
200 Meters (Boys, 2025) - Christian Flowers (H.M. Kingsville) 21.77 (BROKEN)
1600 Meters (Girls, 2023) - Zerah Martinez (Sinton) 5:11.39
1600 Meters (Boys, 2023) - Jackson Lovvorn (King) 4:26.79
1600 Meter Relay (Girls, 2024) - Gregory-Portland (Trinity Savoie, Sakara Wade, Disna Bhakta and Megan Griffith) 4:07.035
1600 Meter Relay (Boys, 2023) - Alice (Hector Gaza, Gavin Ramirez, Trejo Hayden, Trejo Guss) 3:26.50

