20 A&M-CC beach volleyball start Islander Classic with sweep, face Texas Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Islander Classic beach volleyball tournament served up two sweeps for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at Water's Edge Park on Friday. The Islanders defeated UT-Martin and UTEP.

Corpus Christi's program is on the rise, becoming the first team from the Southland Conference to be ranked in the top 20 in the nation, and just a few weeks ago the Islanders won the regular season conference championship for the second consecutive season.

"I've been here three years now, and to see the program grow has been so cool," Hannah Doyle, Islanders beach volleyball player, said. "I think it's really awesome to see all of our hard work pay off."

Despite graduating two players last season, the Islanders have been able to fill those roles.

"A couple of transfers that have come in and really bonded and blended with our team," Gayle Stammer, Islanders beach volleyball head coach, said. "The depth that we have on our team this year goes far deeper than last year."

The Islanders will fast Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Water's Edge Park. Then Corpus Christi is back on the sand battling Texas at 2 p.m.

"I think there's some great athletes on their team and having some of the indoor National Champions be here," Madison Morrow, Islanders beach volleyball player, said. "We're excited that we're on our home turf and we feel pretty comfortable in the wind. Thanks to all of our fans and everyone who came to support us. Shakas Up!"

KRIS 6