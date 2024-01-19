18th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet recognizes preseason all-stars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks organization hosted the 18th annual South Texas Winter Baseball banquet to recognize athletes that excelled in baseball and softball last season. They also released their preseason all-star team.
2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Baseball Division
Pitcher
Drew Garcia - King - Sr.
Zakory Garcia - Veterans Memorial - Jr.
Sean Howell - Rockport-Fulton - Jr.
Aidan Moody - Sinton - Sr.
Catcher
Dae Palomo - Carroll - Sr.
First Base
Kash Wood - Sinton - Jr.
Second Base
Marco Gonzales - Sinton - Sr.
Third Base
Nick Flores - Sinton - Sr.
Shortstop
Roque Serrano - Robstown - Sr.
Outfield
Tress Vasquez - Calallen - Sr.
Jack Spenst - Ray - Sr.
Xavier Ortega - Victoria East - Sr.
Designated Hitter
Isaiah Elizondo - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.
Utility
Damon Hernandez - Veterans Memorial - Sr.
Lucas Tinajero - Ray - Jr.
2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Baseball Division
Pitchers
Peyton Borden - Freer - Sr.
Blayne Lyne - London - Sr.
Colby Rosenquest - Goliad - Sr.
Blake Watters - London - Sr.
Catcher
Benjamin Benavides - Falfurrias - Jr.
Dietrich Lopez - Banquete - Jr.
First Base
Landon Salinas - London - Sr.
Second Base
Manuel Flores - Banquete - Sr.
Third Base
Derek Chavera - Falfurrias - Jr.
Shortstop
Kace Owen - SGA - Sr.
Outfield
Henry Sepulveda - London - Sr.
Mark Gonzalez - Falfurrias - Sr.
Elijah Gonzalez - Banquete - Jr.
Designated Hitter
Cameron Starry - Banquete - Sr.
Utility
Kaleb Brown - Refugio - Sr.
2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Softball Division
Pitcher
Jamie Burch - Sinton - Sr.
Maddie Aguilar - Veterans Memorial - Sr.
Audrey Diercks - Gregory-Portland - Jr.
Kiley Flores - Carroll - Jr.
Jordyn Thibodeaux - Calallen - So.
Catcher
Audryna Almaraz - Calallen - So.
First Base
Ciara Valadez - Alice - Jr.
Second Base
Demiree Stafford - Tuloso-Midway - Jr.
Third Base
Alaunah Almaraz - Calallen - Sr.
Shortstop
Megan Geyer - Calallen - Sr.
Outfield
Aylah Mata - Carroll - Sr.
Jada Zepeda - Veterans Memorial - Jr.
Emma Groseclose - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.
Designated Player
DeeAndra Maldonado - Alice - Sr.
Utility
Brooke Castillo - Alice - Jr.
2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Softball Division
Pitcher
D'Andra Fernandez - SGA - So.
Skyler Ramos - Riviera-Kaufer - Sr.
Kadence Trevino - Hebbronville - Jr.
Brianna Lopez - IWA - Sr.
Sidney Castillo - Woodsboro - So.
Catcher
Karina Alarcon - Hebbronville - Jr.
First Base
Isabella De Los Santos - SGA - Jr.
Second Base
Taylor Reyes - SGA - Sr.
Third Base
Perla “Pepper” Rodriguez - IWA - Sr.
Shortstop
Alexia Alegria - Hebbronville - Sr.
Outfield
Alyson Gomez - Three Rivers - Jr.
Maddie Perez - London - Sr.
Marly Sanchez - San Diego - Sr.
Designated Player
Adriana Mireles - SGA - Sr.
Utility
Cereese Espinosa - San Diego - So.