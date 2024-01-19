18th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet recognizes preseason all-stars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks organization hosted the 18th annual South Texas Winter Baseball banquet to recognize athletes that excelled in baseball and softball last season. They also released their preseason all-star team.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Baseball Division

Pitcher

Drew Garcia - King - Sr.

Zakory Garcia - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Sean Howell - Rockport-Fulton - Jr.

Aidan Moody - Sinton - Sr.

Catcher

Dae Palomo - Carroll - Sr.

First Base

Kash Wood - Sinton - Jr.

Second Base

Marco Gonzales - Sinton - Sr.

Third Base

Nick Flores - Sinton - Sr.

Shortstop

Roque Serrano - Robstown - Sr.

Outfield

Tress Vasquez - Calallen - Sr.

Jack Spenst - Ray - Sr.

Xavier Ortega - Victoria East - Sr.

Designated Hitter

Isaiah Elizondo - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.

Utility

Damon Hernandez - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Lucas Tinajero - Ray - Jr.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Baseball Division

Pitchers

Peyton Borden - Freer - Sr.

Blayne Lyne - London - Sr.

Colby Rosenquest - Goliad - Sr.

Blake Watters - London - Sr.

Catcher

Benjamin Benavides - Falfurrias - Jr.

Dietrich Lopez - Banquete - Jr.

First Base

Landon Salinas - London - Sr.

Second Base

Manuel Flores - Banquete - Sr.

Third Base

Derek Chavera - Falfurrias - Jr.

Shortstop

Kace Owen - SGA - Sr.

Outfield

Henry Sepulveda - London - Sr.

Mark Gonzalez - Falfurrias - Sr.

Elijah Gonzalez - Banquete - Jr.

Designated Hitter

Cameron Starry - Banquete - Sr.

Utility

Kaleb Brown - Refugio - Sr.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Softball Division

Pitcher

Jamie Burch - Sinton - Sr.

Maddie Aguilar - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Audrey Diercks - Gregory-Portland - Jr.

Kiley Flores - Carroll - Jr.

Jordyn Thibodeaux - Calallen - So.

Catcher

Audryna Almaraz - Calallen - So.

First Base

Ciara Valadez - Alice - Jr.

Second Base

Demiree Stafford - Tuloso-Midway - Jr.

Third Base

Alaunah Almaraz - Calallen - Sr.

Shortstop

Megan Geyer - Calallen - Sr.

Outfield

Aylah Mata - Carroll - Sr.

Jada Zepeda - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Emma Groseclose - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.

Designated Player

DeeAndra Maldonado - Alice - Sr.

Utility

Brooke Castillo - Alice - Jr.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Softball Division

Pitcher

D'Andra Fernandez - SGA - So.

Skyler Ramos - Riviera-Kaufer - Sr.

Kadence Trevino - Hebbronville - Jr.

Brianna Lopez - IWA - Sr.

Sidney Castillo - Woodsboro - So.

Catcher

Karina Alarcon - Hebbronville - Jr.

First Base

Isabella De Los Santos - SGA - Jr.

Second Base

Taylor Reyes - SGA - Sr.

Third Base

Perla “Pepper” Rodriguez - IWA - Sr.

Shortstop

Alexia Alegria - Hebbronville - Sr.

Outfield

Alyson Gomez - Three Rivers - Jr.

Maddie Perez - London - Sr.

Marly Sanchez - San Diego - Sr.

Designated Player

Adriana Mireles - SGA - Sr.

Utility

Cereese Espinosa - San Diego - So.