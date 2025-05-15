13 Gregory-Portland senior athletes ink college commitments spring 2025

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School celebrated a milestone as 13 senior athletes signed their college commitments, which could be a record number for the Wildcats. The signing ceremony included athletes from seven different sports, showcasing the school's diverse athletic talent.

Three-time golf UIL 5A State qualifier Broc Talamantez began to switch from baseball to golf in seventh grade. Now he's signing with Blinn College. Talamantez plans on studying education. He'd like to become an assistant athletic director like his mother Felicia.

"When I first stepped on the campus, I'm from a small town so it felt like a small town again. The guys they were awesome, the apartments were great and the team camaraderie and competitiveness is really what chose me to pick Blinn," said Talamantez.

Talamantez, who began his switch from baseball to golf in seventh grade, plans on studying education. He'd like to become an assistant athletic director like his mother Felicia.

In football, quarterback Reed Dooms committed to Southwestern University, while Joseph Moebius will play on defense for McPherson College.

Three baseball players are headed to Texas A&M International: ace pitcher Blaine Elizalde, power hitter Austin Vasquez, and two-year varsity athlete Christian Garcia.

Elizabeth Salinas signed to play softball at Texas Lutheran University.

Nick Loveland committed to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for tennis.

Sisters Mackenzie and Madison Carmickle will both play college soccer, with Mackenzie going to the University of Houston in Victoria and Madison joining Schreiner University.

Texas A&M-Kingsville added two runners from Gregory-Portland: mid-distance runner Jack Clark and long-distance runner Ethan Cruz, who will also compete in cross country.

Abigail Kelly chose to play volleyball for Brevard College in North Carolina. Her sister will also play volleyball at Howard Payne. She began playing in sixth grade.

"The second I stepped on campus it really felt like home with the people and the coaches. They're very family oriented," said Kelly.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.