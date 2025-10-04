Friday Night Fever Week 6: Sinton remains undefeated after 32-10 win against Calallen

The Sinton Pirates remained unbeaten Friday night, defeating the Calallen Wildcats 32-10 in Week 6’s Friday Night Fever Game of the Week at Phil Danaher Stadium.

The win kept Sinton at a perfect 6-0, while Calallen — who came in riding a four-game winning streak at 4-1 — suffered its first loss of the season.

Friday Night Fever Week 6: Sinton 32, Calallen 10

Sinton wasted no time setting the tone. Running back Mykah Green made multiple cuts and broke into the open field to put the Pirates deep in the red zone on their first play from scrimmage. Green finished the drive with a touchdown to give Sinton the early 7-0 lead.

Calallen answered on its first possession. Quarterback Connor Klostermann controlled a high snap in the red zone and called his own number, fighting his way into the end zone to tie things up at 7-7. Both teams then traded field goals, and after a back-and-forth opening quarter, the score stood tied at 10-10.

Early in the second, the Pirates struck again. Quarterback Quincy Bess launched a deep strike to Austin Mutchler, who hauled it in and sprinted down the sideline for a momentum-shifting touchdown. Sinton tacked on a two-point conversion to build an 18-10 lead.

The Wildcats tried to answer before halftime, but Pirate defensive back Sean Hughes stepped in front of a deep pass for an interception, halting Calallen’s momentum and sending Sinton into the locker room with the advantage.

From there, Calallen fought to stay in the game, but injuries on both sides and a relentless Pirate defense told the story. Sinton shut out the Wildcats in the second half while steadily pulling away to secure the 32-10 victory.

After the game, Sinton head coach Michael Troutman said the Pirates’ performance reflected the culture they expect every Friday night.

“This is the expectation we have in Sinton,” Troutman said. “The standard is the standard and it doesn’t change. We expect to go in every week, battle, play hard, and play our brand of football.”

With the win, the Pirates improved to 6-0 and further cemented themselves as one of the top programs in South Texas.