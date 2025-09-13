Friday Night Fever: Ray spoils H.M. King's homecoming with 58-point win

KINGSVILLE, TX — It was homecoming week for H.M. King. Students getting ready for the big dance, alumni returning to their old stomping grounds, and the hometown fans ready for a win.

None of it mattered to Ray.

The Texans walked into Javelina Stadium on Friday and dominated the Brahmas 58-0, spoiling their homecoming weekend.

"I love all the hard work these guys have put in day in and day out," head coach Craig Charlton said. "We put the whole package together."

H.M. King entered the game with District 16-4A Division II preseason offensive MVP Damarius Montgomery. He had 396 yards on the ground through two games but Ray’s defense stifled him at every turn.

It forced the Brahmas to pass which played right into the hands of defensive back Nicoli Hill-Zanoni. He had two interceptions in the second quarter, both setting up scores for the Texans. He added a pick-six in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

"We've been building chemistry, faith, being more confident in each other," Hill-Zanoni said. "We did a great job defensively (heck) of a game for us."

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER WEEK 3: Ray 58, H.M. King 0

The offense soon took the defense’s lead behind some impressive plays from Huzefa Ullah. The senior wideout had a 38 yard diving grab late in the second quarter that set up a rushing touchdown for Brian McCullum, who ran in three scores for Ray.

Before the fourth quarter had even begun the Ray sideline was all smiles. What started as a homecoming for the Brahmas became a night of celebration for the Texans.

"What can I say? It's a great feeling," Hill-Zanoni said.

Ray will visit McCollum next week after picking up their first win. H.M. King will look to bounce back against Corpus Christi King on Thursday.

