Friday Night Fever: Gregory-Portland claims district title with 59-27 win over Miller

Gregory-Portland won the district title tonight against Miller, defeating the Buccaneers 59–27 in a high-energy matchup that kept fans on edge until the very end.

Friday Night Fever Week 10: District Champions Gregory Portland 60, Miller 27

It was a battle between two of the Coastal Bend’s top offenses, and Miller struck first with a huge kickoff return from Charles Perry Jr., who took it down the sideline for the opening touchdown to put the Buccaneers up 6–0.

But the Wildcats — averaging more than 57 points per game this season — quickly answered back. Cody Adame powered through Miller’s defense for Gregory-Portland’s first touchdown of the night, giving them a 7–6 lead.

The scoring didn’t stop there. Miller quarterback David James connected once again with Perry Jr. for his second touchdown of the night, tying the game 14–14 heading into the second quarter.

From there, Gregory-Portland took control on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats’ defense forced key turnovers, setting up more scoring opportunities for their offense. Adame continued his dominant night, breaking multiple tackles for another touchdown to extend the lead to 31–14 by halftime.

Miller continued to fight through the second half, but the Wildcats’ balanced attack proved too strong. Gregory-Portland sealed the win and secured the district championship, capping off a statement performance on their home field.