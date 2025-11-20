Friday Night Fever 2025 - Area playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Now only 11 teams have advanced to the Area second round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

THURSDAY

1st Quarter 7:00 pm in Beeville ROBSTOWN WIMBERLY 0 0

FRIDAY

1st Quarter UIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Hornet Stadium FLOUR BLUFF PIEPER 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Alamodome VETERANS MEMORIAL SMITHSON VALLEY 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 5A-DII 7:00 pm - Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium GREGORY-PORTLAND SHARYLAND 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 4A-DI 7:00 pm - Southwest Legacy Stadium CALALLEN CANON LAKE 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Comalander Stadium SINTON JARRELL 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Gustafson Stadium ROCKPORT-FULTON SALADO 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 3A-DI 7:00 pm - DW Rutledge Stadium LONDON LLANO 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 3A-DI 7:30 pm - Lehnhoff Stadium ORNAGE GROBE INGRAM TOM MOORE 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 3A-DII 7:30 pm - Ricebird Stadium GEORGE WEST LEXINGTON 0 0

1st Quarter UIL 2A-DI 7:00 pm - Comal Cougar Stadium REFUGIO ROSEBUD-LOTT 0 0

