Friday Night Fever 2025 - Area playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Now only 11 teams have advanced to the Area second round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

THURSDAY

1st Quarter7:00 pm in Beeville
ROBSTOWNWIMBERLY
00

FRIDAY

1st QuarterUIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Hornet Stadium
FLOUR BLUFFPIEPER
00

1st QuarterUIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Alamodome
VETERANS MEMORIALSMITHSON VALLEY
00

1st QuarterUIL 5A-DII 7:00 pm - Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium
GREGORY-PORTLANDSHARYLAND
00

1st QuarterUIL 4A-DI 7:00 pm - Southwest Legacy Stadium
CALALLENCANON LAKE
00

1st QuarterUIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Comalander Stadium
SINTONJARRELL
00

1st QuarterUIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Gustafson Stadium
ROCKPORT-FULTONSALADO
00

1st QuarterUIL 3A-DI 7:00 pm - DW Rutledge Stadium
LONDONLLANO
00

1st QuarterUIL 3A-DI 7:30 pm - Lehnhoff Stadium
ORNAGE GROBEINGRAM TOM MOORE
00

1st QuarterUIL 3A-DII 7:30 pm - Ricebird Stadium
GEORGE WESTLEXINGTON
00

1st QuarterUIL 2A-DI 7:00 pm - Comal Cougar Stadium
REFUGIOROSEBUD-LOTT
00

-