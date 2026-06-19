Free football camp Aug. 1, featuring former NFL receiver David Porter, comes to Corpus Christi ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD athletes in grades 3-12 (7th grade and above is best) have the opportunity to attend a free football camp featuring former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver David Porter on August 1.

The BamFam NFL camp will be held at Buccaneer Stadium from 9 a.m. to noon. Former DeSoto High School and TCU standout wide receiver David Porter, who made stints with the Colts, Cowboys and Broncos, will headline the event as this year's featured NFL alumnus. Porter is now part of the BamFam Foundation, which focuses on developing athletes through high-level skill work and character education.

Corpus Christi ISD Athletic Director Kevin Hendrickson said the camp fills an important need for student athletes in the community.

"It gives opportunity for kids, underprivileged kids, to get to a camp that might not have the discretionary income to go to other camps. It's a really good organization. You know, there might be a few surprises that might show up. Can't, can't give anything out." Hendrickson said.

Each participating campus has been asked to identify and register 10 athletes for the camp. All participants will receive a camp t-shirt. Spots are limited to 200 athletes, and Corpus Christi ISD athletes have first priority to register before the camp opens to the public in June.

Athletes can register at https://fs22.formsite.com/celineb/form1/index.html.