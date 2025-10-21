Flour Bluff's Road to Waco is here, first UIL State team tennis qualifier in program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's tennis team is making history, advancing to their first ever State Tournament.

"I think it's really special for us as a team to make it to State first time ever in school history," said Flour Bluff senior Zachary Graham. "I think at the beginning of the year we kind of knew there was a chance that's why we kind of came up with our moniker 'Road to Waco', and I'm really glad that we fulfilled that."

It was not an easy road to get there. The Hornets battled back against Alamo Heights in the Regional Semifinal to win 10-9, and then outlasted Boerne 10-8 in the Regional Final. Head coach Steve Bonds calls his players the Team of Destiny.

"It was incredible. Our kids fight like you wouldn't believe, and on Friday in the Finals I was worried that we would be tired and a little let down emotionally, physically and mentally because it was the 6-hour match (Thursday)," said Flour Bluff tennis head coach Steve Bonds. "Longest match I've ever been a part of, and to come back with that energy and that fight it was just awesome."

Their success took a total team effort led by six seniors, four boys and two girls.

"Just getting to do it as a team. It's the bonding," said Flour Bluff senior Camille Neri. "Like everyone loves being together. We just get to spend the time together and like we try to have fun rather then make it all serious."

Up next the Hornets face College Station A&M Consolidated, coached by Falfurrias grad Daniel Marshall. The UIL 5A State Semifinal is set for Wednesday at 8 a.m.

"Come support the Hornets in Waco at Baylor University," said Bonds. "We're taking home the gold baby!"