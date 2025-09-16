Flour Bluff's Lucian Cruz named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets have averaged 47 points per game after three weeks, and their new starting quarterback senior Lucian Cruz fits right into their system. He scored 4 passing touchdowns against Harlingen South, and that's why he's our Game Changer of the Week.

"I mean I like the momentum," Cruz said. "When we catch fire, we catch fire. 28 points in the first quarter. I mean that's hard to do, especially against a good team and we came out firing on all cylinders."

In their first district game of the season against Harlingen South, Cruz completed 16 of 20 passes for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns. Plus, he rushed 9 times for 33 yards.

"Extending the play. I like to run the ball and I like to throw the ball," Cruz said. "I think when I can use both of those sources it really helps."

Cruz is one of the Coastal Bend's top snipers this fall. He's completed 40 of 53 passes, that's 75 percent. Cruz credits his receivers like sophomore Landon Meschi who caught this pass in the back of the endzone for the 21-7 lead.

"We spend a lot of time, so I know where the ball has got to be," Cruz said. "I was a little late on the route, but I came back to it across the field and made a great play."

Cruz threw two of his touchdown passes to Flour Bluff junior tight end Ransom Watson. The key to their connection goes back to summer offseason.

"Just kind of showing up everyday when he would ask me to," Watson said. "He would get a group of us. Ask us to come out, run routes, go over plays."

Joining a new team can be challenging, but Flour Bluff's brotherhood atmosphere has rallied the team together.

"It's all positive energy. All of the guys together," Cruz said. "I mean no one is cutting each other down after a bad play. It's always picking each other up and I love it."

Flour Bluff kicks off their second District 15 5A-DI matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. against Donna at Hornet Stadium.