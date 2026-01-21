Flour Bluff's hot start holds off Veterans Memorial, Lady Hornets sweep Lady Eagles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL District 29-5A is as the halfway point of the season. The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets earned the season sweep over Veterans Memorial in the Yorktown Showdown, while the Flour Bluff boys upset the Eagles 51-49.

Flour Bluff was on fire right at tip-off, a 16-2 run to start the game. Veterans Memorial had only scored on two free throws at that point, but the pre-season front runner knows how to battle back and make it a game. The Eagles waited too long to make their comeback. The Hornets now lead the district with a (8-1) record, followed close behind by Ray (7-1) and Veterans Memorial (7-2).

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets took ownership of the district lead after overpowering Veterans Memorial 59-39. The Lady Hornets needed a second half push to secure the victory.