Flour Bluff volleyball tests skills against third best team in the nation, Cornerstone Christian

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets opened up their second week of volleyball games on Tuesday, falling to Cornerstone Christian in three sets, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-14.

The Warriors, ranked third in the nation this fall, won the matchup last year in three sets as well. Flour Bluff enters the season ranked 16th in UIL 5A according to Volleyball Insider.

In the first set, outside hitter Kate Croft recorded a kill off a feed from Adelyn Wallace, but Cornerstone pulled away, winning 25-16. The Warriors' Sidney Whisenton, a junior Baylor commit, powered a kill to extend their lead to 19-12 in the set. Texas State commit Nya White answered with a block to close the gap to 20-14, but Cornerstone's Claire Bolten, a TCU commit, put down the set-point kill to close it out.

Cornerstone went on to win the match 25-18 and 25-14 in the second and third sets.

Flour Bluff senior libero Addison Mayo said the difficult non-district schedule is exactly what the team needs heading into the season.

"Getting to play against these 6A teams and just at the highest level is great, especially to get our connections down, and it's just a great opportunity. We have a lot of chemistry," Mayo said. "We have 8 or more seniors, so I'm so excited. I think we can go really far."

The Lady Hornets close out the week with a tournament in New Braunfels beginning Thursday.