GARLAND, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (37-11) took the UIL 5A-DI defending State Champions Highland Park (29-12) to a five set volleyball thriller in Garland at the Curtis Cullwell Center on Saturday. The Lady Scots won the title (27-25, 28-26, 22-25, 20-25 and 15-12).

"I know that team was, you know, probably what everyone would say highly above us, but we came in and we showed them what South Texas is about," said Flour Bluff volleyball head coach Kara Wallace. "I don't think there's anything for them to hang their heads of. We gave them an amazing game."

Larissa Liska

Highland Park senior Allie Hudgins was named State MVP. She totaled 17 kills alongside Sarah Floyd, a junior UT-Austin commit. Flour Bluff senior and Texas State signee Nya White led the floor with 20 kills. White also added 1 solo block and 4 block assists.

White had to sit out last fall after transferring from Veterans Memorial, so this moment meant the world to her.

"I didn't really get to represent Bluff in the way I wanted to being on the court, but these girls had my back the whole way through," White said. "I think that was really important for me."

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff held the lead in multiple sets, but with a few errors the team located just 20 miles from the arena Highland Park came out on top. The Lady Hornets graduate nine seniors who left their mark.

"It was hard and we have a lot of discipline in each other," said Flour Bluff senior libero Addison Mayo. "We trust each other, and this is like a sisterhood, and I'm going to miss these girls."

Larissa Liska

As their alma mater states, we will never falter, and this team lived up to that standard.

"When we wear Flour Bluff across our chest, it's not just the school," said senior setter and outside hitter Kristina Rodriguez. "It's the community and our teamates and our sisters along with us."

Coastal Bend Volleyball State Tournament History



Flour Bluff (2026, 2024 5A-DI State Champions )

) Tuloso-Midway (2017-5A State Semifinals, 2016- 5A State Semifinals)

Sinton (2011-3A State Semifinals)

King (2010-5A State Semifinals)

George West (2002-State Semifinals, 1993-State Runner-Up)

Freer (1998-2A State Semifinals, 1994-2A State Champions , 1990-3A State Semifinals)

, 1990-3A State Semifinals) Refugio (1986-2A State Runner-Up, 1985-3A State Champions , 1984, 3A State Semifinals, 1981 3A State Semifinals, 1980 3A State Runner-Up, 1972-2A State Champions , 1971-2A State Runner Semifinals, 1970 2A State Semifinals)

, 1984, 3A State Semifinals, 1981 3A State Semifinals, 1980 3A State Runner-Up, , 1971-2A State Runner Semifinals, 1970 2A State Semifinals) Ben Bolt (1979-B State Runner-Up, 1978-B State Semifinals)

Gregory-Portland (1975-3A State Runner-Up, 1972-3A State Champions , 1971-3A State Runner-Up, 1970-3A State Semifinals, 1968-3A State Runner-Up, 1967-2A State Runner-Up, 1966-2A State Champions )

, 1971-3A State Runner-Up, 1970-3A State Semifinals, 1968-3A State Runner-Up, 1967-2A State Runner-Up, ) Banquete (1970-1A State Runner-Up, 1969-B State Semifinals, 1968-B State Runner-Up)