CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets are heading back to the UIL 5A-DI volleyball State Championship, and the team that won it all in 2024 believes the secret to their success goes beyond the court, it's family.

The Lady Hornets have been nearly unstoppable this season, winning 60 straight sets across 20 consecutive games, with their last loss coming in August.

"We laugh, we cry together, we get upset, we come back together, but at the end of the day we know we all have each other's back," head coach Kara Wallace said. "I've coached with these women for a long time too, and they're some of my very, very best friends. They're there when anything's gonna go wrong and they're gonna pull you back up."

Larissa Liska

The team is led by nine experienced seniors who have helped build a culture of connection.

"We already know how each other are, and we're already all best friends," one senior said. "We just needed to welcome all the people that were new this year and we just created a whole big family. Now we're a family of like 16."

Larissa Liska

That family dynamic is literal for several players and coaches. Alyssa Thornton won her first state title alongside her older sister Aliyah and is now mentoring her younger sister Aliana.

"It's been really fun," Aliana said. "She is always there to help me and she's always has my back. Even when I mess up, she'll tell me what I need to do better."

Wallace, who has trained players at Flour Bluff for 17 years, is sharing this run with her own daughter, Adelyn.

"It was honestly really good. I love her (Kara Wallace), she's literally my best friend," Adelyn said.

Larissa Liska

"It makes me feel so special," Wallace said. "We have such a sweet bond. I think we get to share a lot of things, and I have to know when to be mom and I have to know when to coach."

Wallace said she learned how to navigate that balance from assistant varsity coach Kristin Rodriguez, who is experiencing her own full-circle moment.

"In 2024, my daughter Talia was a senior on the state championship team, and she actually got the last kill," Rodriguez said. "Now I get to share it again with my daughter Christina as her senior year, and I'm wishing nothing more than to bring home that second ring."

Kristina said her mother's experience has been invaluable.

"She's helped me a lot with my confidence and kind of how to navigate this journey because it's a lot different than what people think," Kristina said.

Larissa Liska

For this group, the family ties have translated directly into on-court chemistry.

"I think since everyone's so close, especially with all the family connections, everyone just wants it for each other really bad instead of for themselves," Kristina Rodriguez said. "I think that's what brings us together, what makes us play so well."

Flour Bluff (37-10) will face defending state champion Highland Park (28-12) in the UIL 5A-DI State Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Fans can send the Lady Hornets off at a state sendoff beginning at 9 a.m. Friday near the high school.