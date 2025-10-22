Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flour Bluff tennis overpowers A&M Consolidated, advancing to first State Championship

Tyler Bills
WACO, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets overpowered College Station A&M consolidated 10-0 in the UIL Team Tennis 5A State Semifinals at Baylor University on Wednesday. For results from each doubles and singles match click here.

The Hornets are still undefeated at (26-0). It was the Hornets first ever trip to the State Tournament in Team Tennis, which is boys and girls together competing as one big squad.

Flour Bluff will play for the UIL 5A State Championship against the winner of Abilene Wylie vs. Frisco Centennial at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

