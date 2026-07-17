Flour Bluff tennis head coach Steve Bonds to be inducted into Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff tennis head coach Steve Bonds is one of three Texas coaches that have been named to the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the class of 2026.

Bonds record speaks for itself. His Hornets have never lost a Bi-District match, hold 17 district championships, 13 total State Tournament appearances and last fall Flour Bluff won the Regional Championship.

The Dallas native and St. Edward's University graduate found his passion for tennis at an early age and carried that over to coaching. He's served at El Campo from 1991-1994, Amarillo High from 1994-2003 and then he took over at Flour Bluff in 2003.

Bonds joins Terri Ramble from Uvalde high school and Jack Gregory at Robinson high school. The inductees will be announced at the annual TTCA Convention, which is held Dec. 11-13 at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.