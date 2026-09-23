Flour Bluff sweeps Ray in UIL 5A District 29 volleyball; Rockport-Fulton stays undefeated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before Tuesday's UIL 5A District 29 volleyball match, the Ray Lady Texans honored senior captain Destanee Hargis for surpassing 1,000 digs and 500 kills over her varsity career. Hargis transferred to Ray her sophomore season.

"This is a very big accomplishment for me. I've been playing volleyball since I was very little. I have been putting every day into volleyball. I am very excited for myself and I've pushed myself very far," Hargis said.

Ray senior captain Destanee Hargis celebrates 1,000 career digs and 500 kills on varsity volleyball

Hargis ended the night against Flour Bluff with 6 digs and 7 kills.

Ray

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets entered the match undefeated in district play and sitting atop the standings. Flour Bluff pulled away early in the first set, with Nya White — a Texas State commit — firing a line drive to push the Lady Hornets to a 13-4 lead. Kate Croft added a well-timed tip to help close out the set.

Flour Bluff won the first set 25-10 and swept Ray in 3 sets, taking the next two 25-13 and 25-15.

Rockport-Fulton stays undefeated in UIL District 30-4A volleyball, sweeping Miller

In UIL 4A District 30, the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates swept the Miller Lady Bucs in 3 sets. Rockport-Fulton entered the match undefeated in district play and tied for the lead.

Allie Garcia led the way for the Lady Pirates, hammering down 7 kills, including a kill down the middle to push Rockport-Fulton to a 22-10 lead in the second set. The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-22, the second 25-11, and closed out the sweep with a 25-16 third set.

Miller's Khloe Bazaldua kept the Lady Bucs in contention in the third set, sneaking one around the block to close the gap to 5-4, but Rockport-Fulton pulled away behind a kill from junior Julia Lechler to seal the match.

"It feels really good coming into this season with a new team and new underclassmen coming up and just new setters. I think we've connected really well with them, and beating Calhoun last week was really fun," Lechler said.

Rockport-Fulton improves their overall record to (15-9) and are (4-0) in district. The district lead will be up for grabs this Friday as Rockport-Fulton hosts London.