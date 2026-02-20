Flour Bluff holds off Tuloso-Midway 4-3 in Sinton Invitational baseball tournament

ROBSTOWN, Texas — On day one of the Sinton Varsity Invitational baseball tournament, Flour Bluff held off Tuloso-Midway 4-3 in Robstown.

The T-M Warriors out-hit the Hornets five to two, but Flour Bluff's third inning surge helped capture the lead. The Hornets loaded the bases, and that's when Bradley Terry got hit by a pitch. The next batter, Colton Englert hit a 3 RBI double, giving the Hornets the 4-2 lead.

Tuloso-Midway got out to the early 2-0 lead when Kalob Cantu laid down a sac bunt in the first inning and Patricio Acosta hit an RBI single in the top of the third. Ace Luera added one more run for the Warriors in the fourth frame, but it was not enough.

Benjamin Terry earned the win for Flour Bluff in the circle. The starting pitcher surrendered 5 hits and 2 runs over 3 innings, while striking out 2 batters and walking 3.

Flour Bluff will face Austin at 2 p.m. on Friday in Sinton and Goliad at 7 p.m. in Robstown.