Flour Bluff holds off Calallen in non-district volleyball three set sweep

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets traveled to Calallen High School on Tuesday to face the Lady Cats in a non-district volleyball matchup, sweeping the match in three sets with scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-11.

After taking the first two sets, Flour Bluff continued to build momentum in the third. Calallen trailed early, down 9-4, after Taylor Paredez was set up on the outside by Morgan Risinger and slammed the ball down the line outside the block.

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff extended their lead to 13-6 with strong work at the center net by Aliana Thornton, one of four sophomores in the Lady Hornets' lineup. Emily Eggleston connected with senior setter Kristina Rodriguez on a good bump, set, attack, pushing the lead to 17-9. Alyssa Thornton closed out the match with a kill on the second-to-last point, sealing the 25-11 final.

"I think towards the end we started being more intentional, we noticed the spots, we were being more aggressive and we got more comfortable talking better," said Rodriguez. "We have been communicating pretty well, but I think we really turned it on towards the end."

After the match, Calallen celebrated senior captain Taylor Paredez. A few games ago, Paredez surpassed 1,000 career kills and 600 digs.

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff opens district play next Friday against Veterans Memorial. Calallen has a few more weeks before their district schedule begins.