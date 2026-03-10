Flour Bluff girls soccer wins first District Championship in 11 years, ends regular season (22-1-1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (22-1-1, 15-1) are outright District Champions for the first time since 2015, ending the longtime streak previously held by Gregory-Portland. Flour Bluff secured their prize with a 8-0 shutout over King on Monday at Cabaniss Field.

"I think the greatest thing this year that really took us far was our team chemistry," said Flour Bluff senior right back Alison Van Derostyne. "For me to be able to play for these girls and play for the team means a lot to me."

Flour Bluff got out to a hot start, scoring 6 of their 8 goals in the first half. Goals were scored by Madeline Rupp, Aubrey Wagoner (2), Caroline Speed (3), Blakely Miller, Aidan Proud.

"I feel like this is the best the team has ever been. This is the closest I've ever been to any team," said Flour Bluff senior left wing Proud. "It means a lot, especially to give my coach that. This is only her second year as head coach here, and I feel like she worked really hard for it too and you really felt the shift in the team."

Before becoming the Flour Bluff head coach, Chelsea Spoor was an assistant for 4 seasons. This moment was a long time coming for her as well, so an celebratory ice bath before playoffs was the perfect gift.

"I caught them trying to get me earlier," Spoor said. "I figured it was inevitable, but I'll take it. It was cold, but I'll take it."

Playoffs start next week with opponent, date, time and location to be determined.

STATS VS. KING

Goals: Madeline Rupp, Aubrey Wagoner (2), Caroline Speed (3), Blakely Miller, Aidan Proud

Assists: Caroline Speed, Alison Van Derostyne (2), Presley Smith, Jaielle Peters, Jazlyn Peters

Saves: Evelyn McDevitt (3)