Flour Bluff boys soccer shuts out Alice 7-0, stays undefeated in UIL District 29-5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff boys soccer continues to stay undefeated in UIL District 29-5A after shutting out Alice 7-0 on Tuesday.

"This is the best team we've ever had and I think this is the year we're going to go far in playoffs," said Flour Bluff senior Kyle Barganski. "I mean it's been great. It's like a family with the team. We're all friends and we're all close. It's going to be tough leaving because we're all family. It's going to be hard."

Barganski scored 1 goal and tallied 3 assists, while junior Izaiah Cintron scored 2 goals and 2 assists.

"Off the field it shows. We go to the gym together, go eat together and it just shows on the field our chemistry," Cintron said. "We've just been playing with each other for a while."

Flour Bluff's next match is a road game to Gregory-Portland for the UIL District 29-5A lead on Tues., Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.