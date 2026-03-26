Flour Bluff boys soccer advance to Regional Semifinal third round, fourth time in program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8 Coastal Bend soccer teams have punched their ticket to the Regional Semifinals, including Flour Bluff boys soccer. They made it to the third round for the fourth time in program history. That's one round further than last season, but this year's team has a unique roster.

"We have some foreign exchange students, we have just a good group of kids that have been playing with each other," said Flour Bluff boys soccer head coach Craig Johnson. "I'd say a corps of them have been playing with each other for a while and then the new ones that have come in have just blended in seamlessly."

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff's season began with six returners and six newcomers, 3 of which are foreign exchange students like Hugo Martinez from Spain.

"It's crazy because I'm so happy," said Flour Bluff senior from Hugo Martinez. "These teammates are like one family for me. I'm doing so good here. I'm very happy because the coaches want that for me."

Larissa Liska

The Hornet's are athletic and methodical, led by Kyle Barganski. He scored three goals in the second round. Barganski recently signed a deal with Corpus Christi FC's professional team, but he'll keep his amateur status.

"Ever since I was a kid I always wanted to be a pro soccer player. Once I knew that Corpus Christi was getting a pro team I wanted to sign, so you know all of the right things fell into place."

Larissa Liska

"Flour Bluff has always been in his heart," Johnson said. "He continues to shine for us and he's definitely one of our go-to players."

No Coastal Bend boys soccer team has won a State Championship, but the final three teams have a chance: Flour Bluff, Beeville and London.

"The type of soccer that's being played, people around here will be very surprised at the intensity and level of soccer that's being played right now," Johnson said.

Flour Bluff will face Southwest Legacy in the UIL 5A-DI Regional Semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio.