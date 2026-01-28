Flour Bluff boys basketball takes UIL District 29-5A lead, outscores Ray 58-56

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff boys basketball earned a season sweep over the Ray Texans, taking control of UIL District 29-5A on Tuesday. The Hornets' free throws came up big at the end, winning 58-56. Flour Bluff won the first meeting Dec. 19, 58-51.

The Hornets were led by Carter Knoll and Toby Corpuz, scoring 14 points each. Braylon Peters was close behind with 12 points, followed by Elijah Mosely's 11 points.

The Ray Texans entered halftime with a 32-26 lead when Mark Barragan hit a 3-pointer, but Flour Bluff bounced back in the second half.

"We just knew we could lock up on defese. Thats what we take pride in," Peters said. "We knew we needed to go get some buckets on the other side. We haven't been here before. This group we've never been here. It's a great feeling to be on top."

Huzefah Ullah led Ray with 17 points. Tripp Thompson scored 13 points and Jayden Zaragosa followed with 8 points.

On Friday, Flour Bluff travels to Alice and Ray hosts Gregory-Portland. Tipoff is scheduled around 7:30 p.m.

UIL DISTRICT 29-5A STANDINGS

Flour Bluff (10-1)

Ray (8-2)

Veterans Memorial (8-2)

Carroll (7-3)

Miller (5-5)

Gregory-Portland (3-7)

King (2-8)

Moody (1-8)

Alice (1-9)