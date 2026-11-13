Flour Bluff and Sinton celebrate early college signing day for class of 2027

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton and Flour Bluff celebrated early college signing day for the class of 2027 on Thursday.

Two Sinton senior pitchers inked their commitment to play college baseball. Keldon Kemp chose to join San Jacinto College and Dylan Arriaga is going to Sam Houston State. Sinton baseball continues to produce college talent as the tradition of playing at the next level continues.

Larissa Liska

"It just felt right to me to get over there with a great coaching staff with Woody Williams," Kemp said. "Just being able to learn from him, learn the game, and just try and make it to the pros. It's all I want."

Larissa Liska

"Just the coaches, they really know what they're talking about pitching wise and it was a good fit for me," Arriaga said. "Good fit for my family, not too far from home."

Flour Bluff honors 6 class of 2027 signees, 3 volleyball players

Six Flour Bluff seniors made their dream of playing college sports come true, including three volleyball State Semifinal bound Lady Hornets. Middle blocker Alyssa Thornton signed with UT Tyler, outside hitter Nya White made her commitment to Texas State and setter Kristina Rodriguez will join St. Mary’s University.

"It means a lot that I'm able to take this next step," Rodriguez said. "St. Mary's is such a good school academically as well as athletically, so I'm really excited I get to continue there."

Larissa Liska

"They showed a lot of interest, and then I actually went to the school and I got to meet the girls, and they were like a big, huge family," White said. "I'm really close with all the girls here and so that's really a big part of my life."

Larissa Liska

"The coaching staff is great. The community is great," Thornton said. "The school is great and they have a really good nursing program too, which I'm really excited for."

Joining them on signing day is softball player Sarah Morris to Houston Christian University, Cayden Agnor on choosing to play baseball at the University of the Ozarks and check out this unique opportunity Maisy Ewing will compete at Baylor in Equestrian.