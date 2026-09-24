Flour Bluff and Carroll kick off UIL 5A-DI District 15 on Game Night South Texas live on KRIS 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week 5 Game Night South Texas live TV matchup features the Flour Bluff Hornets (2-2) against the Carroll Tigers (1-3). It's the UIL 5A-DI District 15 opener between two teams that have electric offenses, but they've also had a tough schedule. We'll see which team can start district on top.

"I feel like we've both been playing good teams and it's just going to really show out who's better," said Carroll senior right tackle Isaiah Moreno.

Carroll enters district with a (1-3) record, but the Tigers offense has improved finding the endzone more often each week.

"Passing game got better and then our run game did get a whole lot better against Beeville," Moreno said. "I feel like it showed against Ray, even though it was towards the end."

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff has a (2-2) record, and in both of their wins the defense has held opponents to 20 points or less.

"Especially once we start clicking. Everybody is communicating," said Flour Bluff senior inside linebacker Gavin Rivas. "We're all moving around the field super fast and we all try to hit real hard."

Larissa Liska

The Tigers defense has a tough task ahead stopping Flour Bluff senior running back Sam Smith. The Air Force commit has 672 rushing yards, averages 13.2 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.

"If we can hang on, drive and not let him get on the outside," said Carroll defensive coordinator Ryan Ben-David. "He's a great running back. He's looking for those explosive plays and we talked about it today."

Carroll's defensive front knows it starts in the trenches.

"I really like how they're real physical," said Carroll senior middle linebacker Jacoby Montoya. "Tall, big strong and they can fill up those gaps. Makes it way easier for us."

Larissa Liska

They're going up against a Flour Bluff offensive line that did not feature a lot of varsity veterans, however they've put in the work and now it's showing.

"I was the only returner coming in and building up a new brotherhood and getting that chemistry up really helps a lot every day," said Flour Bluff senior offensive lineman Ayden Rivera.

"You know they're extremely coachable and our offensive line coaches do a really, really good job," said Flour Bluff head coach Clynton Elwood. "They're always doing their homework, they're always watching film, coming together as a unit and trying to get on the same page. They're working really good together right now."

Larissa Liska

Now district is here, and their previous records are wiped clean.

"Everybody is working extremely hard for this big game we have coming up on Thursday," Elwood said.

Our Game Night South Texas live TV matchup between Flour Bluff and Carroll kicks off at Buccaneer Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Catch the game on KRIS 6, our website and KRIS 6 YouTube.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.